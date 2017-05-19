Has Katy Perry clapped back at Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood”?

That’s the question on the internet’s hive mind after Perry dropped the propulsive “Swish Swish” (featuring Nicki Minaj) early Friday morning. Fans were quick to connect the song’s lyrics (“You’re calculated / I got your number ‘Cause you’re a joker / And I’m a courtside killer queen”) to the 1989 pop star — and there’s more smoke, too. Perry and Minaj, who have worked together before (Perry co-wrote “Get On Your Knees” from Minaj’s Pinkprint album), also famously share beef with Swift. In fact, “Swish Swish” seemed like enough of a shot at Swift that the “Bad Blood” singer’s pal Ruby Rose was quick to slam Perry and the song with a series of tweets.

Neither Perry nor Swift have responded to the internet hullabaloo thus far, but Perry played somewhat coy in a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly when asked if her new album, Witness (out June 9), included a response to “Bad Blood.”

“Well that’s not my question to answer — if it’s about me. I think [my new album is] a very empowered record. There is no one thing that’s calling out any one person,” she told EW. “One thing to note is: You can’t mistake kindness for weakness and don’t come for me. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. Anyone. And that’s not to any one person and don’t quote me that it is, because it’s not. It’s not about that. Honestly, when women come together and they decide to unite, this world is going to be a better place. Period end of story. But, let me say this: Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey. [Laughs] We got to keep it real, honey. This record is not about anyone else! This record is about me being seen and heard so that I can see and hear everyone else! It’s not even about me! It’s about everything that I see out there that I digest. I think there’s a healing in it for me and vulnerability. If people want to connect and be healed and feel vulnerable and feel empowered and strong, God bless and here it is.”

Below, see EW’s favorite reactions to the house-inspired tune — and its potential shots at Swift.



swfities listening to swish swish but then they realise its a diss to taylor pic.twitter.com/ukoBnAuDfw — adam (@sidetosIut) May 19, 2017

UPDATE‼️

FOOTAGE of Taylor swift in the studio writing a song about Katy and Nicki after hearing #SWISHSWISH pic.twitter.com/9bSMbQvwqd — mark® a classy rat (@markthekatycat) May 19, 2017

#NickiBBMAs Me: only deep n meaningful lyrics get me Katy: SWISH SWISH BISH Me: pic.twitter.com/WJs4fJedxS — Никель Меланж (@sasha_458) May 19, 2017

PSA 🗣: Please be careful on this lovely Friday morning! Wigs are being viciously snatched by @NICKIMINAJ 😭 #NickiBBMAs #SwishSwish — Nicki's Princess 🖤 (@chayminajbreh) May 19, 2017

Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj in the studio #SwishSwish pic.twitter.com/07wr3grJbI — eddy (@KatyPerrySlays) May 19, 2017

I have two photos in my hands, one will continue in the competition to be Americas Next Song of the Summer. #SWISHSWISH Pack your bags. pic.twitter.com/764Wf9yNts — Brent Wolff (@thebrentwolff) May 19, 2017

Me listening to swish swish on repeat pic.twitter.com/ggx7pXTjCI — ConfirmedBachelor (@kc_kitzman) May 19, 2017

Witness is currently available for pre-order. Perry has also shared songs “Chained to the Rhythm” and “Bon Appétit” from the album so far. For more details on the upcoming set, check out EW’s comprehensive Summer Music Preview.

Perry’s Witness drops June 9.