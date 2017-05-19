Iggy Azalea is a pop star who 'runs with the mobsters' on new summer banger

From pop-infused radio jams (“Team”) to EDM-inspired electro-hop (“Mo Bounce”), Iggy Azalea has crossed several genre lines in the run-up to her long-delayed sophomore album, Digital Distortion. Now, she’s changing things up once again on the LP’s third official preview track, “Switch,” a summer-ready club banger featuring Brazilian singer Anitta.

With groovy tropical influences, “Switch,” which dropped Friday, serves up a breezy mix of bass, plucky strings, bongos, and hand claps, building toward an easily danceable chorus that likens Azalea’s career moves to a traffic light that shifts from red to yellow to green.

During the song’s bridge, Azalea seemingly references her separation from former fiancé Nick Young, rapping, “He don’t love you, that ring ain’t big enough.”

Further touting her own swag, she continues: “If they talkin’ that money, I’m showing up. My account gettin’ bigger, it’s growing up. And I’m still a motherf—ing rock star, pop star that runs with the mobsters.”

In March, Azalea took to social media to apologize to fans after Digital Distortion’s various setbacks.

“I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY!” the 26-year-old Australian rapper tweeted. “I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head’s at in 2017.”

Subsequently, on March 23, Azalea released the Far East Movement-produced “Mo Bounce” — Digital Distortion‘s second single following the debut of the Gold-certified “Team” one year prior — which charted at No. 17 on the Billboard Bubbling Under Hot 100.

Listen to “Switch” above. A release date for Digital Distortion has yet to be confirmed.