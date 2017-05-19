Chris Cornell’s wife, Vicky Cornell, has released a statement following the Soundgarden lead singer’s death by suicide Wednesday at age 52, saying she hopes “further medical reports will provide additional details” around his death.

“Chris’s death is a loss that escapes words and has created an emptiness in my heart that will never be filled,” Vicky said in a statement. “As everyone who knew him commented, Chris was a devoted father and husband. He was my best friend. His world revolved around his family first and of course, his music, second. He flew home for Mother’s Day to spend time with our family. He flew out mid-day Wednesday, the day of the show, after spending time with the children. When we spoke before the show, we discussed plans for a vacation over Memorial Day and other things we wanted to do.”

Vicky added that when she spoke to Cornell after Soundgarden’s Wednesday show in Detroit, “I noticed he was slurring his words; he was different. When he told me he may have taken an extra Ativan or two, I contacted security and asked that they check on him. What happened is inexplicable and I am hopeful that further medical reports will provide additional details. I know that he loved our children and he would not hurt them by intentionally taking his own life.” (Ativan is an anti-anxiety medication.)

She concluded, “The outpouring of love and support from his fans, friends, and family means so much more to us than anyone can know. Thank you for that, and for understanding how difficult this is for us.”

After his death on Wednesday, the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office in Michigan ruled Chris had died by suicide.

In a separate statement, Cornell family attorney Kirk Pasich said Chris’ family isn’t convinced the singer intentionally killed himself. “Without the results of toxicology tests, we do not know what was going on with Chris — or if any substances contributed to his demise. Chris, a recovering addict, had a prescription for Ativan and may have taken more Ativan than recommended dosages. The family believes that if Chris took his life, he did not know what he was doing and that drugs or other substances may have affected his actions.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).