Summer is a time for music and while the season doesn’t officially start until June 21, the Billboard Music Awards are set to inaugurate the time for barbecues, fireworks, and musical jams this Sunday. The 2017 Billboard Music Awards ceremony is set to feature super-sized pop performances, celebrity presenters, and (of course) another sparkling host turn from Ludacris. In case you’re still in the dark about details of the show, EW has answered all your burning questions, below.

What time are the Billboard Music Awards?

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday, May 21. The show will air on ABC, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Who’s hosting?

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards will be co-hosted by Ludacris and Vanessa Hudgens. It’s Luda’s fourth consecutive year in the role, which means he’s getting to be an old hand at this — and coming off of the blockbuster The Fate of the Furious, we know he can handle the super-sized pressure. Hudgens, by contrast, is new to the whole thing, stepping in for last year’s co-host Ciara.

Who’s presenting?

There will be pop royalty in the house at this year’s ceremony. Michael Jackson’s eldest son, Prince Jackson, will be among the presenters at Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena on Sunday. Other big names set to present awards include Kevin Hart, Olivia Munn, Hailee Steinfeld, and Josh Duhamel. Gwen Stefani will also be on hand to present Cher with this year’s Icon Award.

Who’s performing?

Let’s be honest: These days, we all watch music awards shows for the performances. This year’s ceremony will not be lacking in spectacle. Nicki Minaj will kick things off with a massive performance set to feature appearances from the likes of Lil Wayne, David Guetta, and Jason Derulo.

Things won’t slow down from there. Miley Cyrus is set to perform her new single, “Malibu,” on TV for the first time, Celine Dion will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Titanic, and John Legend will team up with Florida Georgia Line. Drake and The Chainsmokers lead the nominations with 22 each, and they’ll be celebrating with their own performances. Other performers include Halsey, Lorde, Camila Cabello, Sam Hunt, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Imagine Dragons, Icon Award recipient Cher, and more.

Who’s getting the lifetime achievement award?

The Icon Award was first inaugurated at the 2011 ceremony to celebrate an artist who has achieved popular success over a period of years. Neil Diamond was the first winner, and this year, Cher will be the one taking home the award in recognition of her decades of pop stardom. As part of her acceptance, Cher will perform her most iconic hit, “Believe” — making this her first awards show performance in more than 15 years.

Who’s nominated?

A lot of people! Drake and The Chainsmokers top the list of nominees with 22 nods apiece, but the full range of nominations span genre and gender, from gospel legend Kirk Franklin to country bands like Little Big Town. Check out a full list of nominees below.

Top Artist:

Adele

Beyonce

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty-One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist:

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity:

Luke Bryan

Nicki Minaj

The Chainsmokers

The Weeknd

Twenty One Pilots

Top Male Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist:

Adele

Beyonce

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group:

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist:

Beyonce

Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist:

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist:

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist:

Justin Bieber

Beyonce

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist:

Beyonce

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour:

Beyonce

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist:

J. Cole

Desiigner

Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist:

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour:

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist:

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour:

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Latin Artist:

J Balvin

Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:

The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Christian Artist:

Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & the Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist:

Jekalyn Carr

Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Top Billboard 200 Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Drake, Views

Rihanna, Anti

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album:

Hamilton: An American Musical

Moana

Purple Rain

Suicide Squad: The Album

Trolls

Top R&B Album:

Beyonce, Lemonade

Bruno Mars, 24K Magic

Frank Ocean, Blonde

Rihanna, Anti

The Weeknd, Starboy

Top Rap Album:

J. Cole, 4 Your Eyez Only

Drake, Views

Kevin Gates, Isla

DJ Khaled, Major Key

A Tribe Called Quest, We Got It From Here…Thank You For Your Service

Top Country Album:

Jason Aldean, They Don’t Know

Florida Georgia Line, Dig Your Roots

Blake Shelton, If I’m Honest

Chris Stapleton, Traveller

Keith Urban, Ripcord

Top Rock Album:

The Lumineers, Cleopatra

Metallica, Hardwired…To Self Destruct

Radiohead, A Moon Shaped Pool

Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Getaway

Twenty One Pilots, Blurryface

Top Latin Album:

J Balvin, Energia

CNCO, Primera Cita

Juan Gabriel, Los Duo 2

Juan Gabriel, Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho, Recuerden Mi Estilo

Top Dance/Electronic Album:

The Chainsmokers, Bouquet

The Chainsmokers, Collage

Flume, Skin

Kygo, Cloud Nine

Lindsey Stirling, Brave Enough

Top Christian Album:

Casting Crowns, The Very Next Thing

Lauren Daigle, How Can It Be

Joey + Rory, Hymns

Hillary Scott & The Family, Love Remains

Skillet, Unleashed

Top Gospel Album:

Tamela Mann, One Way

Kirk Franklin, Losing My Religion

Travis Greene, The Hill

Tasha Cobbs, One Place: Live

Hezekiah Walker, Better: Azusa – The Next Generation 2

Top Hot 100 Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Selling Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring, WizKid & Kyla “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Streaming Song (Video):

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

Desiigner, “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration:

Drake Featuring WizKid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song:

Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration:

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Country Song:

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration:

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

Kenny Chesney Featuring Pink, “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song:

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Featuring X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song:

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MO, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song:

Lauren Daigle, “Trust In You”

Hillary Scott & The Family, “Thy Will”

Skillet, “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal, “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams, “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song:

Jekalyn Carr, “You’re Bigger”

Tasha Cobbs, Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”

Kirk Franklin, “Wanna Be Happy??”

Travis Greene, “Made A Way”

Hezekiah Walker, “Better”