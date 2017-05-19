Bebe Rexha worked with Florida Georga Line, Migos' Offset for new EP

To read more from the Summer Music Preview, pick up the new issue of Entertainment Weekly on stands now — or buy it here. Don’t forget to subscribe for more exclusive interviews and photos, only in EW.

Bebe Rexha just dropped a new single with Lil Wayne, but that’s not the only eye-catching collaboration in the works.

The singer behind “The Way I Are (Dance With Somebody)” says she’s hit the studio with Florida Georgia Line and Offset from the rap trio Migos for her All Your Fault: Pt. 2 EP, due this summer.

“I had never written with a country artist before,” she told EW during a recent interview. “I go in there with them and we write this incredible record after a long day. I just can’t stop listening to it.”

Rexha previously described the second installment as more dance-oriented than the first EP but notes that “the vibe has changed.”

“There’s a dancier song on there, but with Pt. 2 there are no boundaries in the sound,” she says. “One song is featuring Florida Georgia Line, the next song is featuring Lil Wayne, and then [there are] some records on my own. I have a track that I worked on recently with Murda Beatz, who does all the Drake and Migos stuff. For me, it’s just about having great pop songs with dope beats, doing what I feel and telling my story on each record.”

The singer says she has no shortage of material. “I have like 10 records, so now I’m actually at the point of trying to figure out which ones I’m going to keep,” she says. “I can’t put 10 songs on an EP—that’d be an LP!”

Rexha’s All Your Fault: Pt. 1 EP arrived in February and included the hit “I Got You” as well as collaborations with G-Eazy and Ty Dolla $ign.

