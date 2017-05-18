Lorde reveals tracklist for upcoming sophomore album

Lorde has given the “Green Light” to releasing the tracklist for her upcoming sophomore album Melodrama.

On Thursday, the singer revealed the full song catalog for the long-awaited follow-up to Pure Heroine. The June 16 release comes almost four years since her Grammy-nominated debut album.

Several of the announced tracks were previously known, as “Green Light” and “Liability” had debuted over the last few months, while “Sober” and “Homemade Dynamite” were unveiled at an intimate pre-Coachella performance and, two nights later, at the festival.

MELODRAMA tracklist // out JUNE 16 pic.twitter.com/Jp1BUS8pqf — Lorde (@lorde) May 18, 2017

The release of “Green Light” only increased the anticipation for Melodrama. In his review of the track, EW’s Nolan Feeney wrote, “It’s the most explosive and epic thing Lorde has done, a sign that she can be just as captivating when she’s aiming for the rafters as she is pursuing something quieter.”