Sinéad O’Connor popularized Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U” when she released her cover of the track on the 1990 album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, but she’s not the only star with a take on the song. Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday at age 52, performed an acoustic rendition for SiriusXM back in 2015.

The Soundgarden frontman strummed a guitar for the stripped-down, in-studio performance, which showed off his singular vocals.

Cornell co-founded Soundgarden with bassist Hiro Yamamoto and guitarist Kim Thayil in 1984. Over his decades-long career, he also fronted Audioslave and Temple of the Dog and put out five solo albums.

Hear his cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” above.