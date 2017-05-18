I love you, brother. Thank you for your friendship and your humor and your intellect and your singular and unmatched talent. It was a great honor to know you as a friend and as a band mate. I am devastated and deeply saddened that you are gone dear friend but your unbridled rock power, delicate haunting melodies and the memory of your smile are with us forever. Your beautiful voice and beautiful self will always be in my heart. God bless you and your family. A post shared by Tom Morello (@tommorello) on May 18, 2017 at 7:35am PDT

The rock world lost a loud, soaring voice on Wednesday, as Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell died at the too-early age of 52. Cornell also released five albums as a solo artist and served as lead singer of Temple of the Dog and Audioslave, the latter of which featured Tom Morello and other members of Rage Against the Machine. As the tributes poured in for Cornell, Morello, Rage/Audioslave's guitarist, sang Cornell's praises on Instagram.

Soundgarden initially disbanded in the late-90s — they reunited in 2010 and were on tour when Cornell died by suicide in Detroit — and Cornell joined Audioslave in 2001. The band released three albums before splitting up in 2007. Audioslave performed for the first time in 11 years at a Jan. 20 benefit concert featuring Morello’s new band, Prophets of Rage.

