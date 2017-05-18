Chris Cornell fans are leaving flowers at Seattle’s Sound Garden sculpture

Following the death of Soundgarden lead singer Chris Cornell on Wednesday, fans are paying tribute at the Seattle art installation that inspired the band’s name.

The 52-year-old died by suicide on Wednesday night in Detroit, shortly after the group played a show at the city’s Fox Theater. The news of the Seattle native’s death prompted fans to leave flowers at A Sound Garden, a wind-channeling sculpture located on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration campus near the shore of Lake Washington. The sculpture, designed and built by artist Douglas Hollis, served as the inspiration for the Seattle band’s name.

Flowers at the Sound Garden. A memorial grows at the #Seattle spot for which the band is named.@chriscornell @soundgarden @KING5Seattle pic.twitter.com/BIdlUh2sR2 — Chris Daniels (@ChrisDaniels5) May 18, 2017

Soundgarden formed in 1984 and reached their apex in 1994 with their fourth album Superunknown, which ascended to No. 1 on the Billboard charts and scored them two Grammy wins.

Fellow musicians paid tribute to the influential grunge artist on social media.