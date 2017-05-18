The music community is paying tribute to Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday at age 52.
Along with fronting grunge act Soundgarden, Cornell was also the lead vocalist for Audioslave and Temple of the Dog and released five albums as a solo artist — the most recent being 2015’s Higher Truth. He was on tour with Soundgarden at the time of his death.
“Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell,” Elton John wrote on Twitter. “A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.”
“He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18,” Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones said. “He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad.”
Read more tributes from stars like Dave Navarro, Jimmy Page, and Nile Rodgers below.