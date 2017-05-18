The music community is paying tribute to Chris Cornell, who died Wednesday at age 52.

Along with fronting grunge act Soundgarden, Cornell was also the lead vocalist for Audioslave and Temple of the Dog and released five albums as a solo artist — the most recent being 2015’s Higher Truth. He was on tour with Soundgarden at the time of his death.

“Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell,” Elton John wrote on Twitter. “A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man.”

“He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18,” Stereophonics’ Kelly Jones said. “He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad.”

Read more tributes from stars like Dave Navarro, Jimmy Page, and Nile Rodgers below.

SO SO stunned to hear about Chris Cornell! Such a terrible and sad loss! Thinking of his family tonight! RIP — Dave Navarro (@DaveNavarro) May 18, 2017

RIP Chris Cornell

Incredibly Talented

Incredibly Young

Incredibly Missed. pic.twitter.com/pKNI4tKiXz — Jimmy Page (@JimmyPage) May 18, 2017

Very sad news about Chris Cornell today. A sad loss of a great talent to the world, his friends and family. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BlgxE6cJLH — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) May 18, 2017

I AM SO SADDENED BY CHRIS CORNELL PASSING. @soundgarden

TOTAL SHOCK.GREAT MAN.GREAT BAND.GREAT LOSS. LOVE TO EVERYONE IN HIS WORLD. XXX — GAVIN ROSSDALE (@GavinRossdale) May 18, 2017

Chris Cornell. Damn. Was legit just playing "Outshined" yesterday. Such a loss. — St. Vincent (@st_vincent) May 18, 2017

#scary. I remember @chriscornell on tour with us so long ago. Remember drinking beer after the Melvins. Always thought we'd meet again RIP — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

Tears in my eyes that this is your last ever tweet. We played here with u guys in 1992 😢thanks for your pipes @chriscornell u will b missed https://t.co/Xgbann0hd4 — Sebastian Bach (@sebastianbach) May 18, 2017

He is the reason I first let go & found my voice at 18. He paid me a compliment on my voice on a stage we shared years later, v sad. Kelly — stereophonics (@stereophonics) May 18, 2017

Shocked and saddened by the sudden death of @chriscornell. A great singer, songwriter and the loveliest man. pic.twitter.com/Hwdgst8kmg — Elton John (@eltonofficial) May 18, 2017

A mutual friend called me and tells me my bro passed away. #RIPChrisCornell You are a great artist Love to Vicki and fam @nilerodgers pic.twitter.com/FhG0fhT0q1 — Nile Rodgers (@nilerodgers) May 18, 2017

RIP. So young. So sad 😞 pic.twitter.com/61JjmdVFDC — Best Coast (@BestCoast) May 18, 2017

Man, he was a huge vocal inspiration. — Devin Townsend (@dvntownsend) May 18, 2017