Moving out of your childhood bedroom and leaving behind all of the memories from your formative years is a tough thing to do. Jack Antonoff finally moved out of his, and now his bedroom has followed — the musician is going to take it around the country, providing a unique listening experience for his fans.

The Bleachers lead singer has revealed plans his plans to tour with his childhood room in May and June, allowing fans to explore it before shows to listen to the band’s upcoming album Gone Now “in its birthplace and in the center of its inspiration.”

Read Antonoff’s full and very personal explanation below.

“Every lyric and note I have ever written has come from the room I grew up in. I lived in this room until I was 27. Kinda f—ed up but I never felt the need to leave. I felt so independent on tour that when I came home to New Jersey I just wanted to be in the room I existed my entire life in. Learned to love music in there [when] I was 10 – wrote my first songs in there when I was 12 – started recording and having band practice in there at 13 – had all my relationships there – started touring and would come home to this room – wrote all the Steel Train songs in there – started Bleachers in this room while Fun was getting bigger and I was still living there – Strange Desire came from this room,” he explains. “And now … this new album. Gone Now is about moving on and how we can’t take it all with us. When I thought about where this album was coming from and what it’s kissing goodbye I thought of this room. I wished I could play the album for people who care about Bleachers in this space that it is coming from and leaving. So I removed my room. Every inch of it. Every wall, the rug, my bed, every poster and sticker ….. this is literally exactly how I left it ([documentary] to come on how we actually did this ..). It’s a bit literal but the only way I was going to fully move on and live what I’m trying to live on Gone Now was to remove this room and freeze it. It speaks to how badly I want to enter the next phase of my life and how impossible it is for me to let go of what’s gone. ‘Cause with what’s gone are people … this room has seen it all as far as my life goes.”

Antonoff will be unveiling the “living art installation” — see photos below — on Wednesday in New York City at 5 p.m. E.T., before bringing it on the upcoming dates of his band’s current tour.