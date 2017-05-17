James Corden will host the Grammys in 2018

James Corden will return to host the Grammys in 2018.

The Late Late Show host revealed at the CBS upfronts presentation on Wednesday that he’ll emcee music’s biggest night next year.

Corden debuted as Grammys host for this year’s ceremony. He also previously hosted the Tony Awards on CBS.

The British comic is the second late-night personality to score an awards show gig in as many days: Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel will return to the Oscars’ stage next year after emceeing in 2017, ABC announced Tuesday.

The 60th annual Grammys will take place on Jan. 28, 2018 in New York at Madison Square Garden.