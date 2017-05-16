Miley Cyrus plays 'Marry, Eff, Kill' with her hit songs

Miley Cyrus may have toned it back a bit recently, but the colorful 24-year-old is always down for fun and games.

Earlier this week, she played a few rounds of “Marry, Eff, Kill” during a radio appearance on The Zach Sang Show. Instead of choosing from sets of three people, each round had Cyrus picking from her own songs, ranging from Hannah Montana oldies but goodies to more recent hits like “We Can’t Stop” and her latest single, “Malibu.”

First up: “Wrecking Ball,” “7 Things,” and “The Climb,” from 2009’s Hannah Montana: The Movie.

“Marry would probably be ‘The Climb,’ because it still has a message I’m down with, Eff would be ‘7 Things,’ Kill would be ‘Wrecking Ball,'” Cyrus admitted. She elaborated, “That’s something you can’t take away — swinging around naked on a wrecking ball lives forever. Once you do that… it’s forever. I’m never living that down. I will always be the naked girl on a wrecking ball.”

Round two featured “Malibu,” “We Can’t Stop,” and, of course, “The Best of Both Worlds.” Though she felt as though she was “slashing people’s dreams,” Cyrus said, “Marry, Eff, Kill in that exact order.”

After the final round, which ended with Cyrus “killing” her single, “See You Again,” she reflected on the record, saying it marked when her label was “not sure where I was gonna go, like, how are we gonna break me out of what I was doing, and the Hannah Montana thing, but also, I still had to go and be on the show every day, so how do we do that without ‘killing’ what I’m still a part of and what I still like? How can I be both?”

For more, watch the clip above.

Cyrus’ newest single, “Malibu,” dropped on May 11. It’s the first off her sixth studio album set for release later this year.