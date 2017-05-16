Bon Jovi gives surprise performance at Fairleigh Dickinson University commencement

Bon Jovi give commencement crashing a good name.

The band surprised the graduating students of Fairleigh Dickinson University Tuesday at MetLife Stadium, rocking the ceremony with a performance of their track “Reunion,” a track he wrote and performed for the Rutgers Class of 2015. Before the song, Jon Bon Jovi shared some advice with the graduates.

“Choose your words wisely – not only those you say to others, but also the words you say to yourself,” he said. “Don’t take anything personally – accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart; Never assume or judge a book by its cover — the truth is, there are many surprises awaiting you on your journey; Pursue perfection – though it’s impossible to achieve, you should demand excellence and do your best. Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the beginning of another. Enjoy the book…you’re the one writing it.”

The appearance by the New Jersey band was the result of the New Jersey school winning MTVU and Bon Jovi’s “Crash My Commencement” contest. Footage of the event and interviews with the students behind the victorious campaign will begin airing May 22 on MTVU.