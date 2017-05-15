Camila Cabello has spent the last couple of months processing her emotions. And now, she’s finally ready to share them with fans.

The former member of Fifth Harmony announced her first solo album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving, on Monday morning. But fans won’t have to wait too long to hear a song from it as Cabello will be releasing her first single this Friday.

“It’s a story of my journey from darkness into light, from a time when I was lost, to a time when I found myself again,” says Cabello of the upcoming album in a note she tweeted with the announcement. “The story behind the album starts with the second song that you’ll hear called ‘I Have Questions,’ which I started writing in a hotel bathroom on tour a little over a year ago. I was completely broken during that time, I was in the kind of pain that’s uncomfortable to talk about, and it was the kind of chapter you never want to read out loud.”

The lyrics of the song then inspired the singer-songwriter to pen a new song every day, all of which allowed her to heal from the pain she’d been feeling.

“I realized I wasn’t making music just to make an album anymore, I was making this music to heal,” Cabello goes on to explain. “It wasn’t until I had made enough songs to listen back to and realized I could hear myself coming back through these songs. I didn’t write it with the intention of delivering a message, but I realized the message was in the hurting, the healing, and the loving.”

The Hurting The Healing The Loving marks Cabello’s first solo effort since parting ways with Fifth Harmony and follows recent collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly (“Bad Things”), Cashmere Cat (“Love Incredible”), and Pitbull and J Balvin (“Hey Ma”).