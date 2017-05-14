Katy Perry is 'looking for a witness' in new song tease

Just a couple weeks after releasing “Bon Appétit,” the second single from her upcoming, not-yet-titled fifth studio album, and that song’s food-fueled music video this week, the singer teased another track is on the way.

In a post on her social media channels, a video plays featuring a single, makeup-adorned, occasionally blinking eye showing the date 5/15 while the music teases the lyrics: “Can I get a witness / Will you be my witness / I’m just looking for a witness in all of this / Looking for a witness to get me through this.”

The pop track also follows Perry’s politically-tinged hit “Chained to the Rhythm,” which she released in February.

Check out the new music tease below.