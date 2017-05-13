U2 capped the first concert on the Joshua Tree tour Friday night with a surprise for the fans, “The Little Things That Give You Away.” Bono, addressing the Vancouver crowd, noted it was a brand new song that’ll be featured on their highly anticipated Songs of Experience album, the band’s follow-up to 2014’s Songs of Innocence.

As shown in video shot by an attendee, the song concluded with an image projected onto the stage of a man and a woman holding hands, thought to be the new album cover.

U2 also performed “A Sort of Homecoming,” “Trip Through Your Wires,” “Red Hill Mining Town” (marking the first live performance of the song), and other titles off their 1987 Joshua Tree album.

“[The album] is barely an hour long, of course, and the show is twice that length, so it has been a delightful challenge to figure out a setlist that provides a setting for the jewel without being predictable,” Willie Williams, U2’s longtime creative director, told EW prior to the tour. “In the end, we’ve arrived at a show that pretty much comprises Something Old, Something New, Something Borrowed, and Something Blue. Well, actually not that much Blues, to be honest.”

U2 continues to document the tour on Instagram with behind-the-scenes and stage photos.

