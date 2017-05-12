Shakira mishandles spaghetti in colorful 'Me Enamoré' music video

Fun food metaphors are no stranger to the music industry (just ask Katy Perry, whose just-released “Bon Appétit” visual sees her being kneaded, boiled, and served to hungry guests on a platter), but international pop star Shakira is taking things a step further in her latest music video for “Me Enamoré” (“I fell in love”), willfully playing with an array of edible items (sans silverware) in the quirky clip.

As the rock-tinged, reggaeton song (sung in Spanish) plays overhead, Shakira awakens from a deep sleep to find her apartment has been trashed. Instead of cleaning up the mess, she puts on a bright yellow jacket and follows a mystery man (who grabs her butt) out the window (you know, as one does), and spends the rest of the day dancing in the street, frolicking through the woods, and recalling hazy flashbacks from the previous night (hint: a wild evening of mishandling spaghetti and strawberries may or may not have led to the destruction of her suite).

Adorably, her real-life partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, additionally makes a surprise cameo at the end, as it’s revealed he is the faceless male suitor who led Shakira down the fire escape in the first place.

Shakira announced the release of El Dorado — her 11th studio album — Thursday, previewing the studio set’s gorgeous cover art in a series of social media posts. The album’s track listing was revealed Friday when the LP was made available for pre-order on iTunes.

El Dorado, which features songs in Spanish, French, and English, marks the Colombian singer-songwriter’s first album since the eponymous Shakira dropped in 2014, later becoming her highest-charting compilation in the U.S. to date when it peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 after spawning the Platinum-certified single “Empire.”

Feliz de anunciar el lanzamiento el 26 de Mayo de mi nuevo álbum "El Dorado" / So happy to announce my new album "El Dorado"- out 26th of May! Shak #ShakiraElDorado A post shared by Shakira (@shakira) on May 11, 2017 at 10:22am PDT

Watch the playful “Me Enamoré” above. El Dorado is out May 26. See the full track list below.

1. “Me Enamoré”

2. “Nada”

3. “Chantaje” (feat. Maluma)

4. “When a Woman”

5. “Amarillo ”

6. “Perro Fiel” (feat. Nicky Jam)

7. “Trap” (feat. Maluma)

8. “Comme Moi” (with Black M)

9. “Coconut Tree”

10. “La Bicicleta” (with Carlos Vives)

11. “Deja Vu” (with Prince Royce)

12. “What We Said (Comme Moi)” [feat. MAGIC!] [English Version]

13. “Toneladas”