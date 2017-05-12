Selena Gomez teases release of new music

What is “Bad Liar”? A new single? New album? It’s unclear, but the mysterious project from Selena Gomez is arriving Thursday.

The singer has been cryptically teasing the release throughout May, beginning with a countdown clock on her website, followed Thursday by social media posts of “BAD LIAR” written in lipstick on a mirror. Now, she’s added the two together, courtesy of a picture of “BAD LIAR” written on a female leg, with the accompanying tweet saying, “#BadLiar. 5.18.”

If “Bad Liar” is indeed new music, it would be the first for Gomez since her sophomore album Revival was released in Oct. 2015 (aside from her featured vocals on Kygo’s “It Ain’t Me”). Gomez cut short the subsequent tour promoting that album so she could focus on her anxiety issues and depression.

The 24-year-old has spent the last year-plus focusing on acting and producing. She had roles in Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising and The Fundamentals of Caring, and serves as an executive producer on Netflix’s smash hit original series 13 Reasons Why.