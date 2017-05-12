Danger Mouse signee Maybird announce Patrick Carney-produced EP

Danger Mouse’s 30th Century Records kicked into high gear this year, releasing Grandaddy’s comeback album and Resistance Radio, a compilation of ’60s covers by artists including Beck, Norah Jones, and the Shins that was designed as a companion to Amazon drama The Man in the High Castle.

A smaller band appearing on Resistance Radio was New York psych-pop act and 30th Century signee Maybird. EW is excited to announce their new Unraveling EP — produced by Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney — and premiere one of its songs, “Grace.”

“The song is about desiring the ability to be graceful so that you can win somebody’s affection,” frontman Josh Netsky tells EW. “But that somebody is kind of out there — like not in your league.”

Carney’s work on the track was indicative of his role in producing the EP. “I played it for him on acoustic guitar,” Netsky says. “He rearranged it, changed some of the chords up, but the lyrics all stayed the same. But the sound of the song changed in a big way when he got a hold of it.”

Last year, Danger Mouse, whose given name is Brian Burton, spoke with EW about launching 30th Century. “It’s stuff that I think is a little tough to sell — I mean, I hope stuff sells — but that’s not really the point of what I was trying to do,” he said. “I wasn’t trying to make a label of all my famous friends…. It’s become a little more eclectic and it’s probably just going to get more and more eclectic.”

So far, Netsky has loved the experience. “It feels like we’re in good hands,” he says. “Our interests are his interests.”

Hear “Grace” above. Unraveling EP is due out this summer — see its artwork and tracklist below.

Unraveling EP:

1. “To The Stars”

2. “Keep in Line”

3. “Grace”

4. “Bluebird Flew Away”