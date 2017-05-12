Harry Styles was asked if his new song is about Taylor Swift

We just HAD to ask who 'Two Ghosts' was about *cough* taylorswift *cough* 👻 💘 Listen 👉 https://t.co/48RuyAdouO #HarryStylesListeningParty pic.twitter.com/dZfv2uRtKI — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) May 12, 2017

Does Harry Styles’ new album, Harry Styles, include a song about Taylor Swift? If so, Styles isn’t saying.

While promoting his self-titled debut solo album this week on Radio 1, Styles was asked if the track “Two Ghosts” is actually a shout-out to Swift and their brief 2012 relationship. The song’s lyrics — including, “Same lips, red. Same eyes, blue” — have a distinct style (heh) that might seem familiar to fans of Swift’s 1989 single. (Both “Two Ghosts” and Swift’s “Style,” which is thought to be about Styles, call out red lips.)

“I think it’s pretty, like, self-explanatory,” Styles told host Nick Grimshaw of the song. “I think, y’know, it’s about sometimes things change and you can do all the same things, and sometimes it’s just different, y’know?” He quickly realized that didn’t clear much, if anything up, saying, “2017, philosopher, London.”

Styles and Swift dated briefly in 2012. The One Direction singer broke his silence on their relationship — and the songs Swift purportedly wrote about him, “Style” and “Out of the Woods” — in an interview with Rolling Stone that published last month.

“I mean, I don’t know if they’re about me or not, but the issue is, she’s so good, they’re bloody everywhere,” Styles said. “I write from my experiences; everyone does that. I’m lucky if everything [we went through] helped create those songs. That’s what hits your heart. That’s the stuff that’s hardest to say, and it’s the stuff I talk least about. That’s the part that’s about the two people. I’m never going to tell anybody everything.”

Asked if he had any message for Swift, Styles added, “Certain things don’t work out. There’s a lot of things that can be right, and it’s still wrong. In writing songs about stuff like that, I like tipping a hat to the time together. You’re celebrating the fact it was powerful and made you feel something, rather than ‘this didn’t work out, and that’s bad.’ And if you run into that person, maybe it’s awkward, maybe you have to get drunk … but you shared something. Meeting someone new, sharing those experiences, it’s the best sh– ever. So thank you.”

Listen to “Two Ghosts” below.

Harry Styles is available now.