Father John Misty dream-casted an entire X-Men movie for no reason

Father John Misty is no stranger to random Internet pranks. Back in 2015, when Ryan Adams released his full-album cover of Taylor Swift’s 1989, the singer-songwriter (real name Josh Tillman) responded by covering “Blank Space” in the style of The Velvet Underground, only to later delete the song from Soundcloud because the late Lou Reed appeared to him in a dream and said, “I am not your plaything.”
His latest bit of Internet silliness, by contrast, deals with people who never existed at all: The X-Men. That’s right, Father John Misty has ideas for casting a new X-Men movie.
The great Twitter casting started with Tillman tagging Marvel and declaring, “I’d like 60 million dollars to make the Executioner’s Song,” referencing an early-’90s X-Men comic crossover (originally styled “X-Cutioner’s Song,” because the ’90s!). That story revolved around Cable, who will soon be played on the big screen for the first time in Deadpool 2 by Josh Brolin. Tillman, however, prefers John Lurie for the part (or Tom Waits — he has second thoughts and backup options). Other eccentric picks include casting himself as Gambit (or John Lurie, again) and the Olsen twins as Apocalypse’s minions War and Famine.
Check out Tillman’s full casting ideas below. Given how diversified and eclectic Fox’s X-Men projects have become (from Ryan Reynolds’ postmodern Deadpool to James Mangold and Noah Hawley’s auteur-y takes on Logan and Legion to new shows like New Mutants), who’s to say such a movie could never happen?