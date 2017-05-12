Father John Misty dream-casted an entire X-Men movie for no reason

Father John Misty is no stranger to random Internet pranks. Back in 2015, when Ryan Adams released his full-album cover of Taylor Swift’s 1989, the singer-songwriter (real name Josh Tillman) responded by covering “Blank Space” in the style of The Velvet Underground, only to later delete the song from Soundcloud because the late Lou Reed appeared to him in a dream and said, “I am not your plaything.”

His latest bit of Internet silliness, by contrast, deals with people who never existed at all: The X-Men. That’s right, Father John Misty has ideas for casting a new X-Men movie.

The great Twitter casting started with Tillman tagging Marvel and declaring, “I’d like 60 million dollars to make the Executioner’s Song,” referencing an early-’90s X-Men comic crossover (originally styled “X-Cutioner’s Song,” because the ’90s!). That story revolved around Cable, who will soon be played on the big screen for the first time in Deadpool 2 by Josh Brolin. Tillman, however, prefers John Lurie for the part (or Tom Waits — he has second thoughts and backup options). Other eccentric picks include casting himself as Gambit (or John Lurie, again) and the Olsen twins as Apocalypse’s minions War and Famine.

Check out Tillman’s full casting ideas below. Given how diversified and eclectic Fox’s X-Men projects have become (from Ryan Reynolds’ postmodern Deadpool to James Mangold and Noah Hawley’s auteur-y takes on Logan and Legion to new shows like New Mutants), who’s to say such a movie could never happen?

I'd like 60 million dollars to make the Executioners Song @Marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

I'm going to rehabilitate Lindsey Lohan, casting her as Jean Grey mother of Strife as played by @GerardDepardeui — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

John Lurie as Cable — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

No music, no lighting, single camera, Asia Argento as Psylocke — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Frances Bean Cobain as Rogue @Marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Fuck I just realized John Lurie should be Gambit — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

.@Marvel Forest Whitaker as Wolverine — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Grace Jones as Storm — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Tilda Swinton as Charles Xavier @marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as War and Famine — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Charlie XCX as Boom Boom — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Ice-T as Bishop — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Chloe Sevigny as Mrs. Sinister — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017