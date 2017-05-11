Shakira unveils El Dorado album artwork, sets release date

Shakira is putting a sultry spin on a classic fable for her latest album.

The Colombian singer-songwriter unveiled the stunning cover art for her upcoming 11th full-length album, titled El Dorado, on Thursday afternoon, additionally confirming the studio set’s release date as May 26.

“So happy to announce my new album,” the 40-year-old tweeted alongside the image, further prompting fans to embark on a quest to locate the LP’s individual song titles, which she revealed are currently hidden at various “gold spots” around the globe, recalling the storied search for gold in the folktale otherwise known as the Legend of El Dorado.

El Dorado is preceded by two singles, the Maluma-assisted “Chantaje,” which reached No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and attained Diamond certification on the U.S. Latin charts, and the pop-rock banger “Me Enamoré,” which dropped in April and reached the top five in Spain.

Though both singles released thus far have been performed in Spanish, fans have speculated that the impending collection will be a bilingual effort additionally containing English tracks in the vein of prior efforts She Wolf (2009) and Sale el Sol (2010).

Shakira has documented the album’s recording process at length on social media in recent months, previewing herself dancing to several tracks as the project came together.

During an interview with Billboard published last August, Sean Paul revealed Shakira had recorded a David Guetta-produced duet with him late last year — reportedly called “Temple” — that is expected to be included on El Dorado, along with rumored contributions from Calvin Harris and Stargate.

