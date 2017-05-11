Fleetwood Mac's Christine McVie and Lindsey Buckingham debut galloping new song

They’ve been part of one of rock and roll’s greatest bands for five decades, but for the first time ever, Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are finally teaming together for a collaborative album.

The record, titled simply Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, is due out on June 9, and EW is premiering the album’s lead-off track, “Sleeping Around the Corner.” Hear it below.

Buckingham and McVie began working on the album’s material three years ago, ahead of the group’s On With the Show tour, which found McVie rejoining the group after a 16-year-long break.

“We thought we’d go into the studio to reacquint myself to playing in a rock band and getting the chemistry and the vibe,” says McVie. “We thought we’d lay down a couple of tracks; that’s all we meant to do. And then Lindsey had some [songs]. And we just started having a good time.”

To finish the material, Buckingham and McVie met with bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie in Los Angeles’ Village Studios, where the Mac recorded 1979’s Tusk. “Nothing much had changed [in the studio] as far as I can remember,” says McVie. “The Tusk days are a bit of a haze, to be honest. But everything seemed exactly the same.” Adds Buckingham, “It was like a time warp. It was cool!”

The resulting collection features lovely, McVie-led ballads like “Game of Pretend” and bright, chiming rockers like “On With the Show.” Buckingham and McVie are perhaps most psyched about “Sleeping Around the Corner,” which Buckingham began writing about four years ago. “[When Christine heard it], she was like ‘It’s a hit!'” says Buckingham. “And who am I to disagree?”

On June 21, Buckingham and McVie will launch a 14-date tour of theaters and amphitheaters. Then, Fleetwood Mac will reconvene for The Classic West and The Classic East festivals in Los Angeles and New York City on July 15 and July 29, respectively. Of gearing up for those festival dates, where the band will perform alongside veteran acts like Steely Dan, Eagles, Journey, and more, McVie says, “I’m really looking forward to the festivals. It’s not that long since we finished our big tour. We’ve got five days of rehearsals prior to those shows. And that should be a really fun experience.”