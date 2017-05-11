Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Bow Wow addresses private jet drama

‘People don’t understand the scientific method to my madness,’ he says

@iambacle

Posted on

Earlier this week, Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet on his Instagram with the caption, “Travel day.” Soon after, someone surfaced a photo of the rapper traveling… on a commercial airplane. The internet quickly assumed Bow Wow had been lying about flying in a private jet and used that as inspiration for the new #BowWowChallenge meme. But now, he’s clearing it all up — kind of.

“I love it, because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness,” he said on Hot 97 Thursday morning before getting in a plug for his upcoming WE tv show, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. “I’m about to have to the biggest show on WE tv, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.”

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta is a reality show about hip-hop artists who grew up in the spotlight that premieres May 25. Watch Bow Wow’s Hot 97 interview at the top.