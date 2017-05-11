Earlier this week, Bow Wow posted a photo of a private jet on his Instagram with the caption, “Travel day.” Soon after, someone surfaced a photo of the rapper traveling… on a commercial airplane. The internet quickly assumed Bow Wow had been lying about flying in a private jet and used that as inspiration for the new #BowWowChallenge meme. But now, he’s clearing it all up — kind of.

Travel day. NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo. I promise to bring yall the hottest show EVER. May 25th on @wetv A post shared by Bow wow (@shadmoss) on May 8, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

“I love it, because people don’t understand the scientific method to my madness,” he said on Hot 97 Thursday morning before getting in a plug for his upcoming WE tv show, Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta. “I’m about to have to the biggest show on WE tv, period. It’s a scientific method to my madness. You gotta just watch the show. Everything’s for the show.”

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta is a reality show about hip-hop artists who grew up in the spotlight that premieres May 25. Watch Bow Wow’s Hot 97 interview at the top.