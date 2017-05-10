Watch Lorde go behind the scenes of the 'Green Light' video

The aesthetic in Lorde’s recently released “Green Light” music video is very different from what we saw of her in her earlier clips — and that was intentional.

“I was very aware that this is the first thing that people had seen from me in three years,” she says in a behind-the-scenes video from Vevo. “I was picking up where I had, which was I always had dark lipstick on and in a weird kind of outfit. And this time, I was like, I want to look the way my friends see me. I want to feel like I could be any one of the young people who listen to my music.”

That meant mimicking her real life by doing things like wearing the same Adidas sneakers she wears when she goes out at night with her friends, as well as trying out some new things — like dancing atop a car.

“It was actually quite difficult to dance on the roof of a Suburban at 3 in the morning,” she explains. “There was definitely a moment up there where I was like, ‘Cars are generally not built to have a girl dancing around, losing her mind, on top of them.’ It was one of the strangest things I think I’ve done.”

Check out the behind-the-scenes clip above. Lorde’s new album, Melodrama, arrives June 16.