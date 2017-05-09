Harry Styles channels the Beatles with new song 'Carolina'

Harry Styles has debuted another new song.

The One Direction member premiered “Carolina” on the Today show Tuesday morning.

Styles previously released singles “Sign of the Times” and “Sweet Creature,” and performed “Ever Since New York” on Saturday Night Live in April. All four tracks will be included on his upcoming self-titled solo debut, out May 12.

Just a few days after the album drops, Apple Music will release a documentary on the making of Harry Styles titled Harry Styles: Behind the Album. The film includes interviews with Styles himself and footage from his time working on the collection in Jamaica and at Abbey Road.

“I kind of wanted to see if I could write something that people liked without knowing everything about me,” he says in the trailer. “Any time you’re doing anything different, it’s quite scary.”

Watch both his performance of “Carolina” and the Behind the Album trailer above.