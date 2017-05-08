Prophets of Rage debut new song titled 'Unf--k the World'

True to their name, Prophets of Rage are still angry. The rap-rock supergroup recently debuted their first new music since the release of their debut EP The Party’s Over last year.

Titled “Unf–k the World,” the new song made its debut at a recent Prophets of Rage show in Chile. The band (composed of former members of Public Enemy, Audioslave, and Cypress Hill) performed the track as they strutted around a stage decked out in red flags and megaphones.

The song shares a name with a 2014 Angel Olsen track, stylized “Unf–ktheworld,” but is not a cover — in fact, Olsen’s label tweeted a link to a story about the Prophets of Rage song along with a short comment: “Angel did it better.”

Hear the new song above.