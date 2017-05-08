Harry Styles is flying high in his new music video for “Sign of the Times” — literally. The clip sees the One Direction Member floating above picturesque landscapes as he sings the first single off his upcoming self-titled solo debut.

Along with “Sign of the Times,” Styles has also released “Sweet Creature” off the forthcoming album and he performed “Ever Since New York” when he was the musical guest on Saturday Night Live in April. The full collection arrives May 12.

About four months after the album drops, Styles will embark on a world tour that kicks off Sept. 19 in San Francisco. Tickets for those dates were sold out in a matter of seconds this past Friday when they went on sale, breaking a Ticketmaster record.

Check out the new “Sign of the Times” video above, and find out more about Styles’ new album here.

Harry Styles is out May 12.