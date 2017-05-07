Nicki Minaj just paid for some fans' school tuitions

Nicki Minaj is helping some students out: The rapper went on Twitter Saturday night and offered to pay for fans’ school-related expenses — and it seems like she meant it.
“Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it,” Minaj wrote. “Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?” Soon after, users began tweeting their monetary requests — $1,000 for summer classes for one person, $700 for an online class for another — and Minaj responded either with follow-up questions or a simple request to DM her their bank information.
After about an hour, Minaj ended her spending spree. “Ok u guys,” she wrote. “It’s been fun. Let me make those payments tmrw then see if I have any money left. I’ll do some more in a month or 2.”
See some of the tweets above.