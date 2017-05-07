See LCD Soundsystem play their two new songs on SNL

LCD Soundsystem gave two new songs — “Call the Police” and “American Dream,” both released Thursday — their television debuts this weekend when they performed on Saturday Night Live.

Aside from 2015’s “Christmas Will Break Your Heart,” these are the first new tracks the band’s released since 2010’s This Is Happening, which featured singles like “Drunk Girls” and “I Can Change.” Shortly after that album’s release, they played what they said was their final show. The Madison Square Garden concert took place in April 2011 and was chronicled in documentary Shut Up and Play the Hits.

After a five-year hiatus, LCD Soundsystem returned to the music scene in 2016 to headline festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. This past April, they played five shows at New York’s newly opened Brooklyn Steel, where they performed “Call the Police,” “American Dream,” and other new songs set to appear on their upcoming fourth album.

“Seriously almost done with the LP,” frontman James Murphy wrote on Facebook Thursday. “1 more vocal and 2 more mixes to go. as eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it’s got nothing on how much i want to be finished myself. it’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (i think it is, for sure, the happiest i’ve ever been making a record.)”

Check out their performances of “Call the Police” and “American Dream” above.