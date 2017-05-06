Harry Styles drops teaser for 'Sign of the Times' music video

Harry Styles’ next music video premieres this Monday. The British pop singer, still on hiatus from One Direction, released a snippet of footage from the visuals accompanying “Sign of the Times” on Saturday.

The clip, featuring the opening piano chords from the single, highlights natural landscapes with shots of a waterfall, forests, and a figure (presumed to be Styles) rising above it all. The video ends with “Sign of the Times” written across the screen and the date May 8.

Styles sings in the opening lyrics, “Just stop your crying, it’s a sign of the times/ Welcome to the final show, hope you wearin’ your best clothes/ You can’t bribe the door on your way to the sky/ You look pretty good down here, but you ain’t really good.”

“Sign of the Times,” released on April 7, marks Styles’ first track since going on hiatus from One Direction in 2016. Since inking a deal with the group’s label, Columbia Records, as a solo artist, he’s also been busy filming a role in Dunkirk, Inception director Christopher Nolan’s World War II film set for release on July 21, and his upcoming world tour sold out in seconds on Friday.

“We never learn, we’ve been here before/ Why are we always stuck running from the bullets?” Styles sings in the song’s refrain.

Styles’ self-titled debut album drops May 12.

Watch the teaser below.