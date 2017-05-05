Frank Ocean has ducked out of another highly anticipated gig. The musician was scheduled to headline the first day Washington’s Sasquatch! Music Festival later this month, but will now be replaced by LCD Soundsystem.

A tweet from Sasquatch! cited “production issues beyond [Ocean’s] control” as the reason for his sudden cancellation.

Update: @lcdsoundsystem headlines #Sasquatch2017 Day 1 replacing Frank Ocean who had to cancel due to production issues beyond his control pic.twitter.com/rfvybSfYTP — Sasquatch! Festival (@Sasquatch) May 5, 2017

This isn’t the first performance Ocean has backed out of. In 2013, his cancellation — a consequence of “a small tear to one of his vocal chords” — resulted in the cancellation of OVO Fest’s first day; he also cancelled performances in Australia. And Kanye West replaced him as a headliner at the 2015 FYF Festival after Ocean pulled out at the last minute.

Still, Ocean has multiple other U.S. dates slated this summer — including a headlining set at Alabama’s Hangout Music Festival that still appears to be on — and has released a slew of new songs in 2017. Among those cuts is his hot-for-the-summer collaboration with Calvin Harris and Migos, “Slide,” which currently sits at No. 30 on the Hot 100.

At the same time, this week is full of good news for fans of LCD Soundsystem. Sasquatch!’s statement comes just one day day after frontman, James Murphy announced, via Facebook, the band is nearly finished with their newest LP. (Although a formal release date has yet to be set.) A pair of “comeback singles” were also released Thursday.