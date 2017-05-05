Kanye West appears to have turned out all of the lights on his social media accounts.

As of Friday afternoon the rapper and fashion designer’s Twitter and Instagram pages were both offline, with no explanation immediately available. EW has reached out to a representative for West for comment.

Over the years West’s Twitter stream has been an outlet for musings, album information, feuding, personal inspiration, and more. The account disappeared briefly last August but returned without mention. West joined Instagram a month later.

West has kept a relatively low profile since enduring a turbulent autumn, when his wife Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint and he caught heat for supporting Donald Trump and canceling his Saint Pablo tour after being hospitalized for exhaustion.