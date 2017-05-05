Entertainment Weekly

Music

Harry Styles' world tour sells out in seconds

@MoodyHeching

Posted on

Will Heath/NBC/Getty Images

One Direction alum and recent SNL headliner Harry Styles broke records Friday morning, when tickets for his upcoming world tour — which includes 13 North American dates — sold out in seconds across 29 markets on Ticketmaster, Billboard reports.

Styles broke a record using Ticketmaster’s new “Verified Fan” signup program, seeing an unprecedented number of signups from fans who enrolled in the program before tickets went on sale. The program requires fans to verify their identities before purchasing tickets, thereby weeding out scalpers and ticket-bots. Billboard mentioned that seven fans signed up for every one ticket available on his tour.

While Styles is immensely popular, his decision to play smaller, more intimate venues rather than arenas likely contributed to the high demand for tickets.

Styles’ tour will support his self-titled debut album, which drops May 12. Earlier this week, the 23-year-old singer debuted a third track off the album, “Sweet Creature.” It follows lead single “Sign of the Times” and “Ever Since New York,” which he performed on Saturday Night Live in April.

Styles opens his world tour Sept. 19 at The Masonic in San Francisco. Find other dates here.

