Music

Adele celebrates birthday with old-age makeup pics

When we were young…

@themaureenlee

Posted on

John Shearer/WireImage

Happy Birthday Adele — we both know we ain’t kids no more!

Adele is 29 today, and the singer celebrated with an off-kilter tweet featuring four photos of her in old-age makeup.

The Grammy-winner thanked fans for the birthday wishes, writing, “Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon. x”

Though the singer has been called “an analog girl in a digital world,” these images raise the stakes on Adele’s image as a woman who sings with a maturity and gravitas that defy her 29 years.

It’s unclear whether the images are simply a birthday gag to celebrate the end of her twenties or whether they part of an artistic project, like a new music video. Perhaps the chanteuse is taking her signature retro vibe to new extremes. A rep for Adele did not respond to EW’s request for background information on the photos.

