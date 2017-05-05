Adele celebrates birthday with old-age makeup pics

Happy Birthday Adele — we both know we ain’t kids no more!

Adele is 29 today, and the singer celebrated with an off-kilter tweet featuring four photos of her in old-age makeup.

The Grammy-winner thanked fans for the birthday wishes, writing, “Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon. x”

Nearly 30! Thanks for the well wishes. See you soon x pic.twitter.com/j15vjkMcye — Adele (@Adele) May 5, 2017

Though the singer has been called “an analog girl in a digital world,” these images raise the stakes on Adele’s image as a woman who sings with a maturity and gravitas that defy her 29 years.

It’s unclear whether the images are simply a birthday gag to celebrate the end of her twenties or whether they part of an artistic project, like a new music video. Perhaps the chanteuse is taking her signature retro vibe to new extremes. A rep for Adele did not respond to EW’s request for background information on the photos.