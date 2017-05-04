Hear a Star Wars-themed parody of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band

Star Wars fans have been able to transform May 4 into unofficial Star Wars Day, thanks to the pure fun of saying “May the 4th be with you” (May 1, of course, still belongs to *NSYNC). This year there’s a whole new element to enjoy, thanks to YouTube user Palette-Swap Ninja’s masterful Star Wars-ification of The Beatles’ album Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Here, “Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds” becomes “Luke Is in the Desert (And Whining),” with lyrics like, “You’re so upset that you leave the blue milk and you’re gone.” “Being for the Benefit of Mr. Kite!” becomes “Being From the Spaceport of Mos Eisley.” The whole parody album ends up telling the story of Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope in order.

The full parody album is available for free on Palette-Swap Ninja’s website. You can also watch it via the YouTube playlist above.