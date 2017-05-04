Hear LCD Soundsystem's electrifying new comeback single

Get ready to dance yrself clean again: LCD Soundsystem are coming back with two new singles, the band revealed on Thursday. The tracks, titled “Call the Police” and “American Dream,” are set to be featured on the disco-funk group’s forthcoming fourth studio album. Hear “Call the Police” via BBC below (“American Dream” should arrive later tonight).

In a Facebook post published Thursday morning, Murphy offered an update on the group’s anticipated LP, which will be their first since 2010’s This Is Happening. “Seriously almost done with the LP,” he wrote. “1 more vocal and 2 more mixes to go. as eager as folks have been for me to get this done, it’s got nothing on how much i want to be finished myself. it’s been one of the most enjoyable records to make in my life, if not the most fun ever (i think it is, for sure, the happiest i’ve ever been making a record.)”

As for when the album will officially be released, Murphy was cagey with details. “That’s hard to say in specific,” he wrote. But he added that he’s close to wrapping up: “I’ve been assured by folks i trust that there are a series of fast runners in sweat wicking clothing waiting at the line for the baton to then bolt forward [once the album is done],” he added.

In April, LCD Soundsystem, who returned to performing last year after a 5-year hiatus, debuted these new songs during a run of intimate shows in Brooklyn, New York. They’ll continue to perform these tunes for bigger audiences: The group has slots at various U.S. festivals this year, including Pitchfork Music Fest in July and the Shaky Knees Festival later this month.