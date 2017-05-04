Here are the highest-grossing music tours of all-time

Ever wonder how musicians really make money these days? (Hint: It’s not through their fans streaming music online.)

Musicians only pull in around half a penny per stream, so even though touring may be tiring, it’s an absolute must to pay the bills.

U2 have little to worry about in the income department, as their U2 360° Tour is the highest grossing of all-time. The two-year world tour launched in 2009 and not only had the largest stage setup of all-time, but also had a staggering 7.2 million people attend. The tour made a record $736 million.

Coming in at No. 2 on the list are the Rolling Stones with their 2005 A Bigger Bang Tour. Mick Jagger and company made over $558 million for their onstage performances.

For the full list of the highest-grossing music tours of all time, check out the video above, courtesy of Coinage, Time Inc.’s personal finance video company.