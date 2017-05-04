Saoirse Ronan gives Ed Sheeran a tattoo in his new music video

Brooklyn star and Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan is Ed Sheeran’s “Galway Girl” in the music video for the divide track, which debuted Thursday and features the actress taking Sheeran on an adventure that involves plenty of dancing and drinking — oh, and an impromptu tattoo session.

Sheeran previously revealed that Ronan was supposed to give him a tattoo that read “Galway Girl,” but instead replaced “Girl” with “Grill.”

“Like full on, she really took the piss out of me with this one,” he told the audience at a recent show. “I’m actually kind of proud of her. It’s the kind of thing that I would do.”

Aside from getting some new ink, Sheeran also gets clocked in the face in the otherwise joyful video. Watch the full clip, shot by the singer from his point of view, above.