Halsey announces arena tour with Charli XCX, PARTYNEXTDOOR

Halsey is heading out on her first headlining arena tour in North America.

The singer-songwriter announced Wednesday she will hit the road this fall for a 30-date tour in support of her upcoming sophomore studio album, hopeless fountain kingdom. British pop star Charli XCX and Canadian hip-hop artist PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to accompany Halsey across the run of dates, which kicks off Sept. 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and runs through Nov. 22 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Pre-sales for the tour begin May 8 and last through May 11; AT&T’s priority pre-sale ticket access (att.com/frontoftheline) starts Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers can access further pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. General on-sale is slated to begin May 12.

For every pair of tickets purchased online, fans will have access to redeem a single physical copy of Halsey’s hopeless fountain kingdom, dropping June 2. The set’s lead single, “Now Or Never,” has peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Hailing from New Jersey, the 22-year-old rose to prominence with her 2014 EP Room 93, which spawned the Gold-certified single “Ghost.” The following year, she released her debut collection, Badlands, and featured on the Chainsmokers’ international smash “Closer.” The song went on to reach No. 1 in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.

Check out dates for the hopeless fountain kingdom tour below. For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit www.hfktour.com.

9/29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

10/3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

10/4 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

10/6 Boston, MA TD Garden

10/7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

10/9 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center

10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

10/13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

10/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

10/17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

10/19 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center

10/21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center

10/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center

10/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center

10/26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

10/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center

10/29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

10/31 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena

11/3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

11/4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center

11/5 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena

11/7 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena

11/10 Seattle, WA Key Arena

11/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

11/14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

11/15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

11/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

11/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena

11/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

11/22 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center