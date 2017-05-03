Halsey announces arena tour with Charli XCX, PARTYNEXTDOOR

Halsey is heading out on her first headlining arena tour in North America.
The singer-songwriter announced Wednesday she will hit the road this fall for a 30-date tour in support of her upcoming sophomore studio album, hopeless fountain kingdom. British pop star Charli XCX and Canadian hip-hop artist PARTYNEXTDOOR are set to accompany Halsey across the run of dates, which kicks off Sept. 29 in Uncasville, Connecticut and runs through Nov. 22 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Pre-sales for the tour begin May 8 and last through May 11; AT&T’s priority pre-sale ticket access (att.com/frontoftheline) starts Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. Citi cardmembers can access further pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 9 at 10 a.m. ET. General on-sale is slated to begin May 12.
For every pair of tickets purchased online, fans will have access to redeem a single physical copy of Halsey’s hopeless fountain kingdom, dropping June 2. The set’s lead single, “Now Or Never,” has peaked at No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Hailing from New Jersey, the 22-year-old rose to prominence with her 2014 EP Room 93, which spawned the Gold-certified single “Ghost.” The following year, she released her debut collection, Badlands, and featured on the Chainsmokers’ international smash “Closer.” The song went on to reach No. 1 in the U.S., the U.K., Canada, and Australia.
Check out dates for the hopeless fountain kingdom tour below. For more information on how to purchase tickets, visit www.hfktour.com.
9/29 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
10/3 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
10/4 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
10/6 Boston, MA TD Garden
10/7 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
10/9 Washington, D.C. Verizon Center
10/10 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
10/13 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
10/14 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
10/17 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
10/19 Duluth, GA Infinite Energy Center
10/21 Sunrise, FL BB&T Center
10/22 Orlando, FL Amway Center
10/25 Houston, TX Toyota Center
10/26 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
10/27 Austin, TX Frank Erwin Center
10/29 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
10/31 Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Arena
11/3 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
11/4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
11/5 San Diego, CA Viejas Arena
11/7 Oakland, CA Oracle Arena
11/10 Seattle, WA Key Arena
11/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
11/14 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome
11/15 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
11/18 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
11/19 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
11/21 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
11/22 Cleveland, OH Wolstein Center