HAIM release funky pop tune, ‘Want You Back’

If you’re in need of another new HAIM tune right now, you’re in luck.

The sisterhood of rock otherwise known as HAIM just released a fresh cut from their forthcoming studio album, one that marks a notable shift in tone and tempo from the LP’s preview track, “Right Now,” which dropped last week.

“Want You Back” sees HAIM returning to their sonic roots as a funky, pop-inspired trio, complete with groovy strings, sprightly percussion, a soulful chorus, and a spritz of electronic sheen.

“I’m ready for the both of us now, so just know that I want you back,” the lyrics profess, wooing a former lover. “I’ll take the fall and the faultiness, I’ll give you all the love I never gave before I left you.”

The song — produced by Ariel Rechtshaid — is the first official single from Something To Tell You, the band’s second full-length studio set, which is slated for release on July 7.

HAIM is scheduled to debut more new music from Something To Tell You live as the musical guest on the Melissa McCarthy-hosted May 13 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Listen to “Want You Back” above.