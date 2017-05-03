Fyre Festival receives another lawsuit

After the disastrous failure of the Bahamas’ new Fyre Festival over the weekend, an attendee filed a class-action lawsuit on Monday. Now the event’s founders, Ja Rule and Billy McFarland, have incurred a second class-action lawsuit.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, three of the festival’s patrons — Chelsea Chinery, Shannon McAuliffe, and Desiree Flores — have sued Ja Rule, McFarland, and Fyre Media for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation, and fraud. Per the Reporter, the suit alleges that Fyre used social media influencers inappropriately to attract business.

“Social media ‘influencers’ made no attempt to disclose to consumers that they were being compensated for promoting the Fyre Festival,” attorney John Girardi wrote in the suit, which was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The suit also alleges that the defendants knew a month ahead of time about the developing problems but chose not to remedy them or warn customers.

With a promised roster of Migos, Lil Yachty, Major Lazer, blink-182, and more, the inaugural Fyre Festival, held on one of the Bahamas’ Exuma islands, appeared poised to become a luxury festival experience. But significant logistical challenges forced organizers to cancel the three-day event on its scheduled start date last Friday. Ja Rule and McFarland issued an apology shortly after.