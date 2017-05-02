The Beatles are getting their own SiriusXM channel

Satellite radio provider SiriusXM announced on Tuesday that it is launching The Beatles Channel, a round-the-clock hub for Beatles music and ephemera. The channel launches May 18 at 9:09 a.m. ET on SiriusXM channel 18.

“I still remember the thrill of when we first heard our music on the radio,” former Beatle Paul McCartney said in a press release, “but I don’t think any of us would have imagined that we’d have our very own Beatles radio channel more than 50 years later. The SiriusXM channel will have it all, 8 Days a Week.”

Added McCartney’s Fab Four compatriot Ringo Starr: “Great news, the Beatles will have their own channel on Sirius XM. Now you can listen to the Beatles, Any Time at All. Peace & Love.”

The Beatles Channel will not only spin well-known tracks by the band, but also rarities and live cuts, material from their respective solo careers, and “musicians who have inspired, and have drawn inspiration from, the Beatles.” It’ll also feature multiple recurring shows including:

Daily morning show Breakfast with the Beatles

Daily Beatles history digest A Day in the Life

Guest DJ show My Fab Four featuring four-song Beatles playlists by musicians, celebrities, and superfans

“Name the song” quiz show Beatle Bites

Weekly call-in roundtable The Fab Fourum

Stories from Peter Asher of Peter & Gordon on Peter Asher: From Me To You

Magical Mini Concert, where DJs will compile “fantasy concerts” weekly comprised of live music from the Beatles and their solo acts

A storytelling show with author Bill Flanagan named Northern Songs With Bill Flanagan

Geoff Lloyd’s Get Back: The Beatles in Britain, which will feature a monthly look from London and Liverpool at the band’s effect on the U.K.

The Beatles join the ranks of other artists — including Bruce Springsteen, Pearl Jam, and the Grateful Dead — who have received their own 24/7 SiriusXM channels.