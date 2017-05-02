Harry Styles debuts new ballad, 'Sweet Creature'

After releasing “Sign of the Times” from his self-titled debut, Harry Styles has dropped another new track: The One Direction member premiered a ballad titled “Sweet Creature” on Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show Tuesday.

“Sweet Creature” is the third track fans have heard from Styles. Along with “Sign of the Times,” he also performed Harry Styles cut “Ever Since New York” on Saturday Night Live when he was the show’s musical guest in April.

Soon after the album arrives May 12, Styles will kick off a week-long residency on The Late Late Show With James Corden from May 15 to May 18. His North American tour launches Sept. 19 in San Francisco — see the list of dates here.

Read more about the album here. Hear a 30-second snippet of “Sweet Creature,” now streaming on Apple Music in full, above.