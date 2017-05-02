Lena Dunham directed Bleachers' bejeweled new video

Lena Dunham directed her boyfriend Jack Antonoff’s (fake) wedding in the new Bleachers video for “Don’t Take the Money,” which features the band’s frontman gearing up for a wedding — officiated by Search Party and Arrested Development star Alia Shawkat — only for it to be ruined by his bride-to-be’s ex.

“Don’t Take the Money” is the first single off Bleachers’ upcoming second album, Gone Now, out June 2. The collection also includes the previously released “Hate That You Know Me,” featuring backup vocals from Carly Rae Jepsen.

Aside from directing episodes of Girls, Dunham’s also known for her 2010 film Tiny Furniture. See her interpretation of a wedding gone wrong in the clip above, and check out Bleachers’ tour dates here.