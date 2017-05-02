Beyoncé announces How to Make Lemonade box set

Beyoncé’s Lemonade is full of visual references and cues from her various influences — as any fan of the Peabody Award-winning visual album can tell you. So it only makes sense that the Formation singer would release an entire box set offering a comprehensive look at her creative process putting it together.

However, there is one small hitch: a $299.99 price tag.

Made to order, and set to ship this summer, the How to Make Lemonade Box Set — which the singer announced on Instagram (below) on Tuesday — will feature a double vinyl LP, audio and video downloads of the album, and a collector’s edition coffee table book.

The 600+ page book will feature exclusive photos from the making of the album, along with a deep dive into some of the themes and inspirations the Grammy winner drew on for the album. Lucky buyers will also get to read the Daddy Lessons singer’s personal writing and lyrics, as well as Dr. Michael Eric Dyson’s introduction to the tome, coupled some of Warsan Shire’s poetry.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on May 2, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

Check out the song list, below, and Beyonce’s social media announcement, above:

Side A:

Pray You Catch Me

Hold Up

Don’t Hurt Yourself (feat. Jack White)

Side B:

Sorry

6 Inch (feat. The Weeknd)

Daddy Lessons

Side C:

Love Drought

Sandcastles

Forward (feat. James Blake)

Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Side D:

All Night

Formation