Entertainment Weekly

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Music

Lady Gaga releases 'The Cure' lyric video

But good luck reading it

@derekjlawrence

Posted on

Lady Gaga has released “The Cure” for fans who need a music video for her latest single.

In lieu of a full video, the singer opted to post a lyric video to support “The Cure,” the track she debuted during her headlining set at last month’s Coachella.

As Gaga sits and relaxes on a green satin chair in an otherwise empty green satin room, the lyrics whirl around her to a dizzying effect.

In EW’s B+ review of the song, Nolan Feeney wrote, “’The Cure’ ranks among the catchiest, most immediate, and thankfully least self-serious songs she’s put out in recent years.”

Watch the video above.