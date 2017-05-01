Lady Gaga has released “The Cure” for fans who need a music video for her latest single.

In lieu of a full video, the singer opted to post a lyric video to support “The Cure,” the track she debuted during her headlining set at last month’s Coachella.

As Gaga sits and relaxes on a green satin chair in an otherwise empty green satin room, the lyrics whirl around her to a dizzying effect.

In EW’s B+ review of the song, Nolan Feeney wrote, “’The Cure’ ranks among the catchiest, most immediate, and thankfully least self-serious songs she’s put out in recent years.”

