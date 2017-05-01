Who needs a calendar when you have Justin Timberlake?

It’s that time of the year when the singer’s pronunciation of “me” becomes the internet’s favorite meme, and Timberlake is continuing to have fun with it, tweeting Monday, “Hey guys… it’s May.”

The reference is to *NYSNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me,” in which the way Timberlake sings “me” sounds more like “May.” Surprisingly, the song is the pop group’s only track to land at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. Released in 2000, it gained new life in the last few years thanks to social media turning it into an annual meme.

Hey guys… it's May. — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) May 1, 2017

Not to be outdone, the Backstreet Boys tried to keep up with their boy band rival by sharing their own May-related meme, poking fun at their own hit song, “As Long as You Love Me.”