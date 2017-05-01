Janet Jackson reveals new tour plans after split from husband

In a personal video to her fans, Janet Jackson has revealed she’s headed back on tour, four months after giving birth to her first child and a month after separating from her husband.

Before announcing the news of her tour, the singer opened up about her “beautiful” son Eissa and “kept it real” when confirming her split from billionaire Wissam Al Mana, noting “the rest is in God’s hands.”

“I’m continuing my tour as I promised,” she said. “I’m so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour: State of the World Tour. It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”

Jackson’s Unbreakable World Tour had been postponed in 2016 with the singer citing her desire to start a family.

“I want to thank you guys for your patience, for all of your support throughout the years,” she continued in the video. “Thank you so much. I’m so excited, I cannot wait to see you onstage Sept. 7.”

See the full State of the World Tour schedule below:

Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017: Lafayette, LA – Cajundome

Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017: Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center

Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017: Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena

Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017: Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017: Seattle, WA – Key Arena

Friday, Sept. 29, 2017: Portland, OR – Moda Center

Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017: Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino

Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017: Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center

Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017: Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center

Monday, Oct. 16, 2017: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena

Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017: Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017: St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017: Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017: Moline, IL – iWireless Center

Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017: Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017: Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017: Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017: Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017: Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017: Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena

Friday, Nov. 10, 2017: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall

Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017: Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Events Center

Monday, Nov. 13, 2017: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017: Washington, DC – Verizon Center

Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017: Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena

Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017: Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Friday, Dec. 1, 2017: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017: Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena

Monday, Dec. 4, 2017: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017: Birmingham, Al – The BJCC

Monday, Dec. 11, 2017: Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center

Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017: Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena

Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena

Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017: Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena