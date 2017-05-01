Janet Jackson reveals new tour plans after split from husband

In a personal video to her fans, Janet Jackson has revealed she’s headed back on tour, four months after giving birth to her first child and a month after separating from her husband.
Before announcing the news of her tour, the singer opened up about her “beautiful” son Eissa and “kept it real” when confirming her split from billionaire Wissam Al Mana, noting “the rest is in God’s hands.”
“I’m continuing my tour as I promised,” she said. “I’m so excited, you guys, so excited. I decided to change the name of the tour: State of the World Tour. It’s not about politics, it’s about people, the world, relationships, and just love.”
Jackson’s Unbreakable World Tour had been postponed in 2016 with the singer citing her desire to start a family.
“I want to thank you guys for your patience, for all of your support throughout the years,” she continued in the video. “Thank you so much. I’m so excited, I cannot wait to see you onstage Sept. 7.”
See the full State of the World Tour schedule below:
Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017: Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017: Austin, TX – Frank Erwin Center
Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017: San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017: Little Rock, AR – Verizon Arena
Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017: Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017: Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater
Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017: Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017: Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017: Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017: Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017: Seattle, WA – Key Arena
Friday, Sept. 29, 2017: Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017: Reno, NV – Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2017: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017: Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion
Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017: San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017: Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017: Las Vegas, NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
Monday, Oct. 16, 2017: Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2017: Denver, CO – Pepsi Center Arena
Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017: Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center
Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017: St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena
Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017: Milwaukee, WI – BMO Harris Bradley Center
Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017: Moline, IL – iWireless Center
Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017: Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena
Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017: Toledo, OH – The Huntington Center
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017: Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017: Toronto, ON – Air Canada Centre
Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017: Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017: Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017: Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017: Manchester, NH – SNHU Arena
Friday, Nov. 10, 2017: Atlantic City, NJ – Boardwalk Hall
Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017: Bethlehem, PA – Sands Bethlehem Events Center
Monday, Nov. 13, 2017: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017: Washington, DC – Verizon Center
Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017: Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena
Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sunday, Nov. 26, 2017: Indianapolis, IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017: Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017: Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
Friday, Dec. 1, 2017: Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017: Cleveland, OH – Quicken Loans Arena
Monday, Dec. 4, 2017: Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena
Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017: Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
Thursday, Dec. 7, 2017: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017: Birmingham, Al – The BJCC
Monday, Dec. 11, 2017: Fort Lauderdale, FL – BB&T Center
Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017: Jacksonville, FL – Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017: Norfolk, VA – Norfolk Scope Arena
Saturday, Dec. 16, 2017: Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena
Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017: Atlanta, GA – Philips Arena